Ben Carson Links Brett Kavanough’s Accuser To A Socialist Plot And ‘Wet Hornets’

It is clear that Ben Carson is seriously unqualified to be the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). From his family’s alleged involvement to a proposal to raise the rent on low-income people to blocking Obama’s Small Area Fair Market Rent rule to a $31,000 dining room set — Mr. Carson is another incompetent person in the Trump administration. And, like most people on Trump’s team, they don’t know when to stop talking. Carson’s comments about Brett Kavanaugh‘s accuser, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, is a prime example.

Speaking at the annual Values Voter Summit in Washington D.C., which is a group of so-called conservative activists, Carson linked Ford coming forward to a socialist plot. He babbled, “If you really understand the big picture of what’s going on, then what’s going on with Kavanaugh will make perfectly good sense to you. There’ve been people in this country for a very long time, going all the way back to the Fabians, people who’ve wanted to fundamentally change this country.”

CNBC explains, “The term ‘Fabians’ refers to the Fabian Society, a British socialist organization that was founded in the 19th century, and which today functions as part of the UK’s Labour Party. An American chapter of the Fabian society was established in 1895 in Boston, but it is no longer active in the United States.”

He goes on to mention Kavanaugh and says, “What happened to innocent until proven guilty?” Of course he didn’t have that mindset when Trump said Hillary Clinton was a criminal. Carson continued, “They don’t like what America is and what it represents, and they want to change us to another system. In order to do that, there are three things they must control: the education system, the media, and the courts.The first two of those they have. The other they thought they had, but it was snatched out from under their noses in November of 2016.”

He then says they “are like wet hornets, just completely lost control off the deep end, and the further they get away from being able to control the courts the more desperate they become. They don’t see themselves as being able to control the courts for another generation, so what is left? Chaos and destruction.”

See the video below:

Trump’s HUD Secretary Ben Carson links the allegations against Brett Kavanaugh to a socialist plot begun by the 19th Century Fabian Society. “And the further they get away from being able to control the courts, the more desperate they become.” pic.twitter.com/pVnA5gxfxs — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) September 22, 2018

How despicable for Carson to compare Ford, who passed a lie detector test and has received death threats, to a socialist plot. Furthermore, Kavanaugh is innocent until proven guilty, there are plenty of people who are defending him. The purpose is to hopefully find out the truth — that said, even if Kavanaugh fails a lie detector test, Republicans will still find a way to defend him.

Ford claimed Kavanaugh pushed her into a room, attempted to take off her clothes and covered her mouth so she couldn’t scream at a party in the early 1980s. Thankfully, Ford said she escaped.

Kavanaugh has denied all accusations. Ford will reportedly testify next week.

