CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

Don’t Miss The Durham College Fair Happening Next Sunday!

1 reads
Leave a comment
Students

Source: Christopher Futcher / Getty

Durham Public Schools and Durham Technical Community College, is hosting the Durham College Fair at Northgate Mall on Sunday, September 30, 2018, from 1 pm – 3 pm. Over 100 Statewide and Regional college representatives will be on hand to provide college and university-bound students the opportunity to find out more about their educational options.

 

 

2017 American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala

Not All Of Black Twitter Is Happy About Cynthia Erivo's New Role As Harriet Tubman

20 photos Launch gallery

Not All Of Black Twitter Is Happy About Cynthia Erivo's New Role As Harriet Tubman

Continue reading Not All Of Black Twitter Is Happy About Cynthia Erivo’s New Role As Harriet Tubman

Not All Of Black Twitter Is Happy About Cynthia Erivo's New Role As Harriet Tubman

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Don’t Miss The Durham College Fair Happening Next Sunday! was originally published on foxync.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 3 weeks ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 1 month ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 1 month ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 2 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 3 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 4 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 4 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 4 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 4 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 4 months ago
05.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close