GRIFF’s Prayer: No More Cable [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 09.22.18
GRIFF is tired of paying his expensive cable bill. He mentioned that he’s never home, but still has to pay this large bill. The other day he went to his friends house and they watched a whole bunch of television without having a cable box.

His friend took something off his phone and next thing he knew it was on the television. GRIFF mentioned that he wants a Roku, Amazon Firestick or something like that. He thinks that his cable company is robbing him and that he has a house phone, but doesn’t know the number to it. Hopefully GRIFF will figure out how not to have cable anymore.

