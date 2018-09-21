Faith Walking: Fight In The Spirit [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 09.21.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Is there something you want to do, but the spirit keeps trying to put you down? Erica Campbell spoke about how you have to fight in the spirit. The enemy tries to destroy you from everything you want to do.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

When you’re trying to start a business he tries to put negativity in your head, gives you sickness at a time when you don’t want it and more. God has all the victory and that’s what everyone needs to know.

RELATED: Faith Walking: It’s Ok Not To Be Ok [EXCLUSIVE]

Erica wants us to fight in the spirit. Lean on the Lord at all times and know we aren’t fighting by ourselves. God will get us through everything and have that fighting spirit.

RELATED: Faith Walking: Be Quick To Listen [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Faith Walking: God Is Here And I Didn’t Even Know It [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell at the Allstate Family Reunion Expo

Erica Campbell at the Allstate Family Reunion Expo

4 photos Launch gallery

Erica Campbell at the Allstate Family Reunion Expo

Continue reading Erica Campbell at the Allstate Family Reunion Expo

Erica Campbell at the Allstate Family Reunion Expo

Faith Walking: Fight In The Spirit [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 weeks ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 4 weeks ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 1 month ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 2 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 3 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 4 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 4 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 4 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 4 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 4 months ago
05.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close