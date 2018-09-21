Faith Walking: Fight In The Spirit [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Is there something you want to do, but the spirit keeps trying to put you down? Erica Campbell spoke about how you have to fight in the spirit. The enemy tries to destroy you from everything you want to do.

When you’re trying to start a business he tries to put negativity in your head, gives you sickness at a time when you don’t want it and more. God has all the victory and that’s what everyone needs to know.

Erica wants us to fight in the spirit. Lean on the Lord at all times and know we aren’t fighting by ourselves. God will get us through everything and have that fighting spirit.

