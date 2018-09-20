Melissa Wade wants to make sure you to listen on your Amazon Echo to The Light 103.9. Enable The Light 1039 on Amazon Alexa , once enabled say “Alexa, play LIGHT 1-0-3-9”
Stay Informed On Your Favorite Artists, Community Events, & More By Signing Up For Our Newsletter!
Text “Light NC” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
For the Latest Entertainment News:
Latest…
- How To Listen To The Light 103.9 On Your Amazon Echo Or Dot
- Fred Jerkins Speaks On How Michael Jackson Pushed Him To Work Harder [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- Thandie Newton Under Fire For Declaring Atheism And Thanking God At Emmys 2018 [VIDEO]
- GRIFF’s Prayer About Not Being A Vegetarian Anymore [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
comments – add yours