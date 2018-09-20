Thandie Newton Under Fire For Declaring Atheism And Thanking God At Emmys 2018 [VIDEO]

Thandie Newton took the stage at the 2018 Emmys to accept her award after winning best Outstanding Supporting Actress for her role in HBO’s Westworld and shared a touching note about being grateful for the honor, but also made a remark about God (or the lack of) that offended many.

Right before noting she was “blessed” to receive the honor, the British actress said “I don’t believe in God, but I’m going to thank her tonight” and shouted her “guardian angels” as well. The contradicting references went over some heads and offended others.

“Thandie Newton at the Emmys thanked God during her speech despite the fact she’s an atheist, which in itself I find very offensive. Why would you do that?” TV host Piers Morgan asked during a discussion with Catholic Ann Widdecombe and religious commentator Rae Duke on Good Morning Britain. ”

Christian Post that Newton’s mentioned her beliefs before in a 2011 Ted Talk about how she learned to embrace otherness and found her sense of belonging.

“I grew up on the coast of England in the ’70s. My dad is white from Cornwall and my mom is black from Zimbabwe. Even the idea of us as a family was challenging to most people. But nature had its wicked way and brown babies were born. But from about the age of 5, I was aware that I didn’t fit,” she said. “I was the black atheist kid in the all-white Catholic school run by nuns. I was an anomaly.”

Considering freedom of religion and speech, were you offended by Thandie Newton’s comments?

Watch her thank-you speech below…

(NOTE: Language in the video may be offensive to some viewers)

