Get Up Erica
Learn The Lyrics To Warryn & Erica Campbell’s Duet, “All Of My Life”

Erica Campbell, Warryn Campbell - All of My Life video

Source: My Block Inc. / Erica Campbell

Warryn and Erica Campbell are gearing up to release their first-ever duet together called “All of My Life.” While it stands as a worship song, it’s also an awesome reflection of the married couple’s love for each other. Take a look at a snippet of the lyrics below and check back in on Friday for the exclusive music video premiere!

They wanna ask how long I’ll be here

I say forever

Let’s just be clear

Imma be loving you

All of my life for the rest of my life

I be loving you

All of my life for the rest of my life

Imma be loving ya

Everybody that’s up in here

Throw your bless up so it’s clear

Imma be loving you

All of my life for the rest of my life

I be loving you

All of my life for the rest of my life

Imma be loving ya

I just wanna show you that it’s certain

With my hands up, I call it worship

Yeah I know it’s real, yeah I know it’s real

And I ain’t gotta question how I feel

SEE ALSO: Warryn & Erica Campbell Team Up To Release Their First Duet Together, “All Of My Life” [VIDEO]

The song continues, but you have to wait for the release for the rest! Hear the song here first on Friday, September 21 as Erica and GRIFF premiere it on Get Up! Mornings at 6 a.m. EST and stay tuned for the exclusive video premiere to be released HERE.

Behind-The-Scene Photos From Erica & Warryn Campbell's "All of My Life" Video Shoot

Behind-The-Scene Photos From Erica & Warryn Campbell's "All of My Life" Video Shoot

In case you missed it, Warryn and Erica Campbell have completed their FIRST-EVER duet. Check out a preview of the song here.

Learn The Lyrics To Warryn & Erica Campbell’s Duet, “All Of My Life” was originally published on getuperica.com

