GRIFF is still so excited about his one man show that happened this weekend and was crying tears of joy. His prayer is not about the show, but the fact that he doesn’t want to be a vegetarian anymore. Last November, GRIFF began being a vegetarian, but didn’t realize he was going to do it for so long.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

He’s praying to God to eat fish, salmon and wings again. GRIFF mentioned he’s tired of bean burgers and beans shouldn’t go on buns. We hope GRIFF gets the food he wants soon.

RELATED: GRIFF Prayer To Know When His Team Is Going To Lose [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Make sure you listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For The Oakland Raiders [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Apologizing To His Little Brother [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

GRIFF’s Prayer About Not Being A Vegetarian Anymore [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com