GRIFF’s Prayer About Not Being A Vegetarian Anymore [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 09.20.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

GRIFF is still so excited about his one man show that happened this weekend and was crying tears of joy. His prayer is not about the show, but the fact that he doesn’t want to be a vegetarian anymore. Last November, GRIFF began being a vegetarian, but didn’t realize he was going to do it for so long.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

He’s praying to God to eat fish, salmon and wings again. GRIFF mentioned he’s tired of bean burgers and beans shouldn’t go on buns. We hope GRIFF gets the food he wants soon.

RELATED: GRIFF Prayer To Know When His Team Is Going To Lose [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Make sure you listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For The Oakland Raiders [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer: Apologizing To His Little Brother [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

7 photos Launch gallery

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

Continue reading GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]

GRIFF’s Prayer About Not Being A Vegetarian Anymore [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 weeks ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 4 weeks ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 4 weeks ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 2 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 3 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 4 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 4 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 4 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 4 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 4 months ago
05.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close