CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Multiple Deaths Reported In Warehouse Shooting In Harford County

0 reads
Leave a comment

Update: There are multiple fatalities and wounded victims, less than 10, according to a law enforcement official. No further details were immediately available.

Original Story: Harford County Police have confirmed that multiple people have been shot in Harford County in Maryland Thursday morning. The FBI and ATF are also involved in the shooting investigation.

The shooting happened on Spesutia Road and Perryman Road, and the incident is reportedly still “active.”

 

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan spoke on Twitter about the event.

 

We will have more on this as it develops

Source: CBS Baltimore

Multiple Deaths Reported In Warehouse Shooting In Harford County was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 weeks ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 4 weeks ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 4 weeks ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 2 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 3 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 4 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 4 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 4 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 4 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 4 months ago
05.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close