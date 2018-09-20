CLOSE
National News
Kirk Franklin On Forgiving His Father Who Has Months To Live

Tasha Cobbs Presents A Benefit Concert For Haiti

Kirk says his biological father only has 3 – 6 months to live.  He says his biological mother and father gave him up for adoption which left him always feeling like he wasn’t good enough.

Kirk opens up on how forgiveness improved his relationship with his father.

 

So….. Two days ago, I received an anonymous call that my biological father, who I never knew, has 3-6 months to live. I’ve lived my entire life hating this man. He and my biological mother gave me up for adoption, and it left me never feeling good enough….to this very day. I took my hate for him and used it as fuel to be the best father I could be for my own. But what I did wrong, is I never took that fuel, and turn it into forgiveness….and that is wrong. Wrong for him, me, and the God I proclaim to represent. How can I preach what I don’t practice. So I flew to Houston yesterday to do that. It’s painful, it’s a process, but how disappointed I would be in myself for this man to leave this earth without being forgiven. He deserves to receive what God gives me everyday. Pray for him, and for me. God this is hard…I weep as I write.

Kirk Franklin on forgiveness , Kirk Franklin's father dying

