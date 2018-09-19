Faith Walking: It’s Ok Not To Be Ok [EXCLUSIVE]

09.19.18
Erica Campbell always talks about how in times we need to be strong and not cry too long when things happen. There has been many times in life where she has felt broken and weak and wants everyone to know that it’s ok to not be ok. Sometimes we don’t have the answers and our mind wonders, but don’t there long in that moment of sadness.

God understands our ups and downs and we have to cry to get out our frustrations. Pray to come out stronger and remember that the storm doesn’t last forever. Get healed and be released from that pain.

Make sure you listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

Faith Walking: It’s Ok Not To Be Ok [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com

