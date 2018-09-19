Pres. Donald Trump To Visit NC Today

President Donald Trump will arrive in North Carolina today to tour parts of North Carolina affected by Hurricane Florence.

Air Force One is expected to land at the Marine Corps Air Station at Cherry Point at about 10:30 a.m. The most affected areas include the Wilmington, Fayetteville, Goldsboro areas, but there is no details on where he will visit at what time.

Trump is also scheduled to visit Myrtle Beach in South Carolina.

Read more at WRAL.com

