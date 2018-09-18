The next generation of Winans singers in Juan and Lisa Winans are set to give us a musical gift for the holidays. The husband and wife tandem shared on Instagram that they’re going to be dropping an album together!

“Everyone has a purpose on this earth. Mine is inextricably tied to this person,” Juan wrote on Instagram. Creating. Living & Learning. Loving. We fell for each other over raggedy composition books not quite knowing what God had in store. Now it all makes sense. Can’t wait for you to hear our music,” he concluded.

Juan was a member of Winans Phase 2 and has written for several artists, television and film. Wife Lisa was a member of Out Of Eden and is often seen performing alongside her husband of 11 years.

See their announcement below.

Juan And Lisa Winans To Record Music Together was originally published on praisehouston.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: