CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Juan And Lisa Winans To Record Music Together

The gospel couple are set to release their album

0 reads
Leave a comment

The next generation of Winans singers in Juan and Lisa Winans are set to give us a musical gift for the holidays. The husband and wife tandem shared on Instagram that they’re going to be dropping an album together!

“Everyone has a purpose on this earth. Mine is inextricably tied to this person,” Juan wrote on Instagram. Creating. Living & Learning. Loving. We fell for each other over raggedy composition books not quite knowing what God had in store. Now it all makes sense. Can’t wait for you to hear our music,” he concluded.

Juan was a member of Winans Phase 2 and has written for several artists, television and film. Wife Lisa was a member of Out Of Eden and is often seen performing alongside her husband of 11 years.

See their announcement below.

Juan And Lisa Winans To Record Music Together was originally published on praisehouston.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 weeks ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 4 weeks ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 4 weeks ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 2 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 3 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 4 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 4 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 4 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 4 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 4 months ago
05.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close