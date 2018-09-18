Ericaism: Being Unforgiving Can Make You Sick [EXCLUSIVE]

09.18.18
Erica Campbell recalls a friend being sick with stage 4 cancer and the doctor asking them, “Is there anyone you want to forgive?” She read a piece by John Hopkins Hospital that talked about how a simple argument and unresolved issues can go deeper than you know. It hurts your health and adds to the sickness in your body, just in a different way.

Not forgiving people can possibly make you have anxiety, depression and it’s not easy to live with. Erica wants you to extend forgiveness and stop holding grudges. Your heart won’t immediately get rid of the pain, but carrying it on can paralyze your life. Make sure to take an active role in forgiving today!

Make sure you listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

Ericaism: Being Unforgiving Can Make You Sick [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com

