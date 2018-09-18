Remember the song Warryn and Erica Campbell were working on during an episode of We’re The Campbells on TV One? The song is finished and the married couple is preparing to share it with the world!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
After years of spending so much time together in the studio as producer (Warryn) and singer (Erica), the forthcoming song, “All of My Life,” will be released as their first duet. Hard to believe, right?
Hear it here first on Friday, September 21 as Erica and GRIFF premiere it on Get Up! Mornings at 6 a.m. EST and stay tuned for the exclusive video premiere right here on the same day.
They’re fly, the song is hip and the visual combining the two are worth making room on your playlists. Check out a sneak peek below…
Lastest News:
- Ericaism: Being Unforgiving Can Make You Sick [EXCLUSIVE]
- Going To Church With Demons: Why Millennials Stray From Fellowship {OPINION}
- Black Lives Matter Signs Damaged Or Stolen In Several Cities, Police Say
- Heartbreaking: College Student Dies After Family Says He Was Repeatedly Hazed
- Jerry Smith’s Bible Scripture Of The Day
- EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE: Warryn & Erica Campbell Team Up To Release Their First Duet Together, “All Of My Life” [VIDEO]
- Fantasia’s Younger Brother Recovering Well After Near Fatal Accident
- Latest School Delays And Closings
- University’s Counselors Believe White Students Need A ‘Safe Space’ To Discuss Anti-Racism
- Local HBCU College Football Schedule For Saturday September 22nd 2018
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]
1. Marvin Winans1 of 12
2. William Murphy2 of 12
3. Jason Nelson3 of 12
4. Deitrick Haddon4 of 12
5. Travis Greene5 of 12
6. Warryn Campbell6 of 12
7. Kim Burrell7 of 12
8. Charles Jenkins8 of 12
9. Marvin Sapp9 of 12
10. Smokie Norful10 of 12
11. William McDowell11 of 12
12. Shirley Caesar12 of 12
EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE: Warryn & Erica Campbell Team Up To Release Their First Duet Together, “All Of My Life” [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com