Latest School Delays And Closings

Although tropical depression Florence has moved away for the most part, it left major flooding. There are many roads around North Carolina that are closed because of flooding. For this many schools are on delay or closed.

Alamance Burlington Schools Delayed 2 Hours on Tuesday, September 18 Alpha Academy Public School Closed Tuesday Anderson Creek Academy Closed on Tuesday, September 18 Ascend Leadership Academy Closed, Opt. Workday on Tuesday, September 18 Carter Community School Delayed 2 Hours on Tuesday, September 18 Caswell County Schools Delayed 2 Hours on Tuesday, September 18 Central Park School/Durham Delayed 2 Hours on Tuesday, September 18 Chapel Hill/Carr Schools Delayed 2 Hours on Tuesday, September 18 Chatham Charter School Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Tuesday, September 18 Chatham County Schools Closed, Opt. Workday on Tuesday, September 18 Clinton City Schools Closed on Tuesday, September 18 Cumberland Co Schools Closed on Tuesday, September 18 Dillard Academy Charter School Closed on Tuesday, September 18 Durham Public Schools Delayed 2 Hours on Tuesday, September 18 Eno River Academy Delayed 2 Hours on Tuesday, September 18 Falls Lake Academy Delayed 2 Hours on Tuesday, September 18 Granville County Schools Delayed 2 Hours on Tuesday, September 18 Harnett County Schools Closed on Tuesday, September 18 Hawbridge School Delayed 2 Hours on Tuesday, September 18 Healthy Start Acad/Durham Delayed 2 Hours on Tuesday, September 18 Hoke County Schools Closed on Tuesday, September 18 Johnston County Schools Closed, Teacher Workday on Tuesday, September 18 Kestrel Heights Charter Delayed 2 Hours on Tuesday, September 18 KIPP Durham Delayed 2 Hours on Tuesday, September 18 Lee County Schools Closed, Opt. Workday on Tuesday, September 18 Maureen Joy Charter School Delayed 2 Hours on Tuesday, September 18 Mecklenburg Co VA Schools Closed on Tuesday, September 18 Montgomery County Schools Closed, Opt. Workday on Tuesday, September 18 Moore County Schools Closed on Tuesday, September 18 Oxford Preparatory School Delayed 2 Hours on Tuesday, September 18 Person County Schools Delayed 2 Hours on Tuesday, September 18 Reaching All Minds Academy Delayed 2 Hours on Tuesday, September 18 Robeson Co Public Schools Closed Until Further Notice on Monday, September 17 Roxboro Community School Delayed Until 10:00 AM on Tuesday, September 18 Sallie B Howard School Closed on Tuesday, September 18 Sampson County Schools Closed on Tuesday, September 18 STARS Charter School Closed Tuesday Voyager Academy Delayed 2 Hours on Tuesday, September 18 Wayne County Schools Closed Through Wednesday Wilson County Schools Closed on Tuesday, September 18 Wilson Preparatory Academy Delayed 1 Hour on Tuesday, September 18

