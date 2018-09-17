Jonathan Nelson called into “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” to talk about his new album “Declarations.” This is his 6th album and is so happy about it. With this album he feels like it’s different and it will make fans speak over their lives.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Nelson spoke about how all the elements line up. Between the lyrics and songs fans will get to experience a feeling that they will never forget. On this album he worked with BeBe Winans and mentioned how much of a privilege it was to work with the gospel great. He said, “From beginning to end you really feel like you are hearing and feeling declaration for yourself.”

RELATED: Jonathan Nelson “I Agree” [NEW MUSIC]

He also talked about his writing inspirations, which comes from listening to church sermons. GRIFF mentioned that everything he’s heard so far will make you get emotional and Erica Campbell is in love with the messaging. Each song will minister to your heart and we hope fans enjoy it!

RELATED: Jonathan Nelson Explains Why He Won’t Mix Artistry With Worship Leading [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Jonathan Nelson’s Version Of His Own Song Doesn’t Work For GRIFF! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Jonathan Nelson On His New Album: “From Beginning to End You Really Feel Like You Are Hearing And Feeling Declaration For Yourself” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on getuperica.com