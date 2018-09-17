Tori Kelly has sang so many different type of genres of music and recently released her album, “Hiding Place” produced by Kirk Franklin. Kelly spoke to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” and shared the reason behind the title of her album. She mentioned that one of her favorite verses in the Bible is Psalms 32:7.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

In the verse it talks about how God surrounds us and is our hiding place in the time of need. Kelly said that writing these songs made her feel free and safe. She grew up listening to gospel music and loves how the music moves your soul.

RELATED: Why Kirk Franklin Wanted Tori Kelly To Come To Texas To Work On Her Album [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Kelly is dedicated to not put herself in a box when it comes to music. She’s worked on R&B, country and now gospel. Kelly sang at the opening of LeBron James school and was so honored to get that call and meet his family as well as those students.

RELATED: Tori Kelly Is Going On Tour!

RELATED: Kirk Franklin, Tori Kelly & More To Perform At Dove Awards 2018

Tori Kelly Shares Why She Named Her Album “Hiding Place” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on getuperica.com