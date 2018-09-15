World’s Most Dramatic Weatherman? Watch As He Braces For Powerful Winds And Then Gets Busted

Watch as this super dramatic weatherman from The Weather Channel appears to be doing his best to NOT get blown away by Hurricane Florence and then two guys casually stroll by like the wind doesn’t event exist.

So dramatic! Dude from the weather channel bracing for his life, as 2 dudes just stroll past. #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/8FRyM4NLbL — Tony scar. (@gourdnibler) September 14, 2018

