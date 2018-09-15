4 reads Leave a comment
Watch as this super dramatic weatherman from The Weather Channel appears to be doing his best to NOT get blown away by Hurricane Florence and then two guys casually stroll by like the wind doesn’t event exist.
20 Times 'Insecure's' 'Lyft Bae' Kendrick Sampson Was Looking Like A Snack On The 'Gram
21 photos Launch gallery
20 Times 'Insecure's' 'Lyft Bae' Kendrick Sampson Was Looking Like A Snack On The 'Gram
1. We Love Our Lyft Bae!Source:Getty 1 of 21
2.2 of 21
3.3 of 21
4.4 of 21
5.5 of 21
6.6 of 21
7.7 of 21
8.8 of 21
9.9 of 21
10.10 of 21
11.11 of 21
12.12 of 21
13.13 of 21
14.14 of 21
15.15 of 21
16.16 of 21
17.17 of 21
18.18 of 21
19.19 of 21
20.20 of 21
21.21 of 21
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
World’s Most Dramatic Weatherman? Watch As He Braces For Powerful Winds And Then Gets Busted was originally published on foxync.com
comments – add yours