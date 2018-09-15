CLOSE
World’s Most Dramatic Weatherman? Watch As He Braces For Powerful Winds And Then Gets Busted

Palm trees blow in the wind in Kill Devi

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty

Watch as this super dramatic weatherman from The Weather Channel appears to be doing his best to NOT get blown away by Hurricane Florence and then two guys casually stroll by like the wind doesn’t event exist.

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

was originally published on foxync.com

