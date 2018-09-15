Crabtree Valley Mall Says Business As Usual

Despite the flooding reputation of Crabtree Valley Mall. People are flooding the mall to shop. With a line of about 60 people waiting outside of The Disney store . It was clear Hurricane Florence didn’t scare them from getting to the mall. According to a Disney employee, the release of a popular pin a plush is the cause of those willing to wait.

After seeing the faces of confusion of workers and customers. I asked a hairstylist, “Why are you open? Why are you here?” She said with a little attitude “The curtesy desk is right down there.” A bit annoyed, she replies, ” I just do what they tell me to do”.

I’ve never seen this (that’s not to say it’s never happened) – but most of lower level of #CrabtreeMall is blocked off right now ahead of #HurricaneFlorence. Cones are up in this flood prone area. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/0UJNKf3B6q — Elaina Athans (@AthansABC11) September 13, 2018

Waking to the desk I say, “I hear you guys usually flood”. Curiously I ask , “Why are you open?” The lady faintly laughs, ” Baby, if it was going to flood it would have happened already.” Walking through, it seem business as usual for some of Crabtree mall.

Finishing up , I walk past another line. People standing in front of Foot Lock, for the much anticipated release of Nike’s latest of Air Max and Lebrons’ 1-5. Watching several stores open, it looked like Foot Locker was taking their time. Hurricane Florence gave unexpected off days to people.

According to the news, Hurricane Florence has made its mark on the citizens of North Carolina. With a death toll of approximately 7 people, including a mother and her infant. The next step is to help our fellow citizens of North Carolina.

