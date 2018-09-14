Why Kirk Franklin Wanted Tori Kelly To Come To Texas To Work On Her Album [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Kirk Franklin is a producer, New York Times best-seller and one of the top selling inspirational music artist. He’s worked with so many artists and was excited to take on this project with Tori Kelly. “Never Alone” is the first single released from her upcoming album and fans are loving how her and Kirk work together.

Kirk spoke about the day Tori’s team called him and he was happy that they thought of him, but wanted to be clear that she had to come to Texas to work on it. He slightly shaded Erica Campbell because he mentioned that gospel music should all come out of the Bible belt of Texas. Erica started naming artists that have recorded albums out of LA and even spoke about Kirk having a studio there at one point.

Tori was known for her music having a soulful flair, but she was raised on gospel music. When she performed at The Stellar Awards, Erica spoke to Kirk about how beautiful she sounded. At the event Tori got the opportunity to meet so many of the gospel trailblazers and was filled with so much joy that she knew recording a gospel album is what she wanted to do. Tori will be going on tour for her ‘Hiding Places’ album and we are so excited for her!

