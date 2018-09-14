It’s week 2 of the NFL football season and GRIFF has his friend, Derrick Pearson joining him to pick who will win this weekend. For the Panthers vs. Falcons, GRIFF is taking the Falcons. The Colts will face the Redskins and both the guys chose the Redskins. With the Eagles vs. the Buccaneers, GRIFF chose the Eagles and Derrick chose the Bucs.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Doplphis will face the Jet and GRIFF wants the Jets to win. Bills over the Charges, GRIFF has his money on the Bills. Cleveland will take on the Saints and both men think the Saints will win. Oakland vs. Broncos and GRIFF is taking his team the Raiders. Giants will take on the Cowboys and Derrick has the Cowboys winning, but GRIFF is taking the Giants. Who do you think will win?

RELATED: Here’s How NFL Players Protested During Season Opening Week

RELATED: GRIFF’s Prayer For Children That Don’t Want To Get Their Driver’s License [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Make sure you listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: GRIFF Surprises Fan Of “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” At Hospital [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

GRIFF’s Picks For Week 2 Of The NFL [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com