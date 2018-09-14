GRIFF’s Picks For Week 2 Of The NFL [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

It’s week 2 of the NFL football season and GRIFF has his friend, Derrick Pearson joining him to pick who will win this weekend. For the Panthers vs. Falcons, GRIFF is taking the Falcons. The Colts will face the Redskins and both the guys chose the Redskins. With the Eagles vs. the Buccaneers, GRIFF chose the Eagles and Derrick chose the Bucs.

The Doplphis will face the Jet and GRIFF wants the Jets to win. Bills over the Charges, GRIFF has his money on the Bills. Cleveland will take on the Saints and both men think the Saints will win. Oakland vs. Broncos and GRIFF is taking his team the Raiders. Giants will take on the Cowboys and Derrick has the Cowboys winning, but GRIFF is taking the Giants. Who do you think will win?

