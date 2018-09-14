Latest Weather Alerts For Your County

Hurricane Florence made landfall and brought lots of rain and wind to our listening area. Here are the latest weather alerts for our listening area.
|Chatham
|Flash Flood Watch until 8:00 p.m., Sep 16
Tropical Storm Warning until further notice
|Cumberland
|Flash Flood Watch until 8:00 p.m., Sep 16
Tropical Storm Warning until further notice
Tropical Storm Warning from 5:05 p.m., Sep 12 until further notice
Flood Warning from 10:42 p.m., Sep 16 until further notice
|Franklin
|Flash Flood Watch until 8:00 p.m., Sep 16
Tropical Storm Warning until further notice
Tropical Storm Warning until further notice
Tornado Watch from 6:58 a.m., Sep 14 until 5:00 p.m., Sep 14
|Hoke
|Flash Flood Watch until 8:00 p.m., Sep 16
Tropical Storm Warning until further notice
|Lee
|Flash Flood Watch until 8:00 p.m., Sep 16
Tropical Storm Warning until further notice
|Orange
|Flash Flood Watch until 8:00 p.m., Sep 16
|Wake
|Flash Flood Watch until 8:00 p.m., Sep 16
Tropical Storm Warning until further notice
Tropical Storm Warning until further notice
Tornado Watch from 6:58 a.m., Sep 14 until 5:00 p.m., Sep 14