Latest Weather Alerts For Your County

Houston Floods

Source: Twitter / Radio One Houston staff

 

 

Hurricane Florence made landfall and brought lots of rain and wind to our listening area.  Here are the latest weather alerts for our listening area.

 

Chatham Flash Flood Watch until 8:00 p.m., Sep 16

Tropical Storm Warning until further notice

Tropical Storm Warning until further notice

 

Cumberland Flash Flood Watch until 8:00 p.m., Sep 16

Tropical Storm Warning until further notice

Tropical Storm Warning from 5:05 p.m., Sep 12 until further notice

Flood Warning from 10:42 p.m., Sep 16 until further notice

Flood Warning from 12:26 a.m., Sep 16 until further notice

 

Durham Flash Flood Watch until 8:00 p.m., Sep 16
Edgecombe Flash Flood Watch until 8:00 p.m., Sep 16

Tropical Storm Warning until further notice

Tropical Storm Warning until further notice

Flood Advisory from 6:36 a.m., Sep 14 until 8:30 a.m., Sep 14

Tornado Watch from 6:58 a.m., Sep 14 until 5:00 p.m., Sep 14

 

Franklin Flash Flood Watch until 8:00 p.m., Sep 16

Tropical Storm Warning until further notice

Tropical Storm Warning until further notice

Tornado Watch from 6:58 a.m., Sep 14 until 5:00 p.m., Sep 14

 

Harnett Flash Flood Watch until 8:00 p.m., Sep 16

Tropical Storm Warning until further notice

Tropical Storm Warning until further notice

Flood Warning from 6:30 a.m., Sep 16 until 5:30 a.m., Sep 19

Flood Advisory from 6:36 a.m., Sep 14 until 8:30 a.m., Sep 14

Tornado Watch from 6:58 a.m., Sep 14 until 5:00 p.m., Sep 14

 

Hoke Flash Flood Watch until 8:00 p.m., Sep 16

Tropical Storm Warning until further notice

Tropical Storm Warning until further notice

 

Johnston Flash Flood Watch until 8:00 p.m., Sep 16

Tropical Storm Warning until further notice

Tropical Storm Warning until further notice

Flood Advisory from 6:36 a.m., Sep 14 until 8:30 a.m., Sep 14

Tornado Watch from 6:58 a.m., Sep 14 until 5:00 p.m., Sep 14

 

 

Lee Flash Flood Watch until 8:00 p.m., Sep 16

Tropical Storm Warning until further notice

Tropical Storm Warning until further notice

 

Orange Flash Flood Watch until 8:00 p.m., Sep 16

 

Sampson Hurricane Warning until further notice

Flash Flood Watch until 8:00 p.m., Sep 16

Hurricane Warning from 5:05 a.m., Sep 13 until further notice

Tornado Watch from 6:58 a.m., Sep 14 until 5:00 p.m., Sep 14

Flash Flood Warning from 7:27 a.m., Sep 14 until 1:15 p.m., Sep 14

 

Wake Flash Flood Watch until 8:00 p.m., Sep 16

Tropical Storm Warning until further notice

Tropical Storm Warning until further notice

Tornado Watch from 6:58 a.m., Sep 14 until 5:00 p.m., Sep 14

 

Wilson Flash Flood Watch until 8:00 p.m., Sep 16

Tropical Storm Warning until further notice

Tropical Storm Warning until further notice

Flood Advisory from 6:36 a.m., Sep 14 until 8:30 a.m., Sep 14

Tornado Watch from 6:58 a.m., Sep 14 until 5:00 p.m., Sep 14
latest weather alerts

