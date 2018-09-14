CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

National Weather Service: Tornado Watch, Flood Advisories

3 reads
Leave a comment
Close up Tornado

Source: john finney photography / Getty

 

A fierce and slow moving Hurricane Florence has spawned different advisories in our area.  Here are the latest:

TORNADO WATCH
Issued: September 14 at 6:55AM EDT
Expiring: September 14 at 5:00PM EDT
Areas Affected: Beaufort; Bertie; Carteret; Chowan; Craven; Dare; Duplin; Edgecombe; Franklin; Greene; Harnett; Hyde; Johnston; Jones; Lenoir; Martin; Nash; Onslow; Pamlico; Pitt; Sampson; Tyrrell; Wake; Washington; Wayne; Wilson
FLOOD ADVISORY
Issued: September 14 at 6:36AM EDT
Expiring: September 14 at 5:00PM EDT
Areas Affected: Edgecombe; Harnett; Johnston; Wilson
FLASH FLOOD WATCH
Issued: September 14 at 5:31AM EDT
Expiring: September 16 at 8:00PM EDT
Areas Affected: Alamance; Chatham; Davidson; Durham; Edgecombe; Forsyth; Franklin; Guilford; Nash; Orange; Randolph; Wake; Wilson
FLASH FLOOD WATCH
Issued: September 14 at 5:31AM EDT
Expiring: September 16 at 8:00PM EDT
Areas Affected: Anson; Cumberland; Harnett; Hoke; Johnston; Lee; Montgomery; Moore; Richmond; Sampson; Scotland; Stanly; Wayne
Flooding advisories , National Weather Service , tornado watch

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 1 week ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 3 weeks ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 3 weeks ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 2 months ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 3 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 4 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 4 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 4 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 4 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 4 months ago
05.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close