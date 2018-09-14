National Weather Service: Tornado Watch, Flood Advisories

A fierce and slow moving Hurricane Florence has spawned different advisories in our area. Here are the latest:

TORNADO WATCH Issued: September 14 at 6:55AM EDT Expiring: September 14 at 5:00PM EDT Areas Affected: Beaufort; Bertie; Carteret; Chowan; Craven; Dare; Duplin; Edgecombe; Franklin; Greene; Harnett; Hyde; Johnston; Jones; Lenoir; Martin; Nash; Onslow; Pamlico; Pitt; Sampson; Tyrrell; Wake; Washington; Wayne; Wilson

FLOOD ADVISORY Issued: September 14 at 6:36AM EDT Expiring: September 14 at 5:00PM EDT Areas Affected: Edgecombe; Harnett; Johnston; Wilson

FLASH FLOOD WATCH Issued: September 14 at 5:31AM EDT Expiring: September 16 at 8:00PM EDT Areas Affected: Alamance; Chatham; Davidson; Durham; Edgecombe; Forsyth; Franklin; Guilford; Nash; Orange; Randolph; Wake; Wilson

FLASH FLOOD WATCH Issued: September 14 at 5:31AM EDT Expiring: September 16 at 8:00PM EDT Areas Affected: Anson; Cumberland; Harnett; Hoke; Johnston; Lee; Montgomery; Moore; Richmond; Sampson; Scotland; Stanly; Wayne

