Ingrid Bohannon is a writer and glam coach, who spoke about her book, “The C Word: Celibacy My 28-Year Journey.” Bohannon was married and then got a divorced and when coming out of her marriage quickly realized that the dating game had changed. She chose celibacy because it meant so much to her.

Follow @GetUpErica

It has made her dating life a little harder because some men don’t want to hear that and are quite shocked when they realize how long it’s been. She also realized it can create fewer ling term relationships. Bohannon shared that a lot of young girls are teased about wanting to follow this lifestyle and because there is so much sex-driven content some believe this is how things need to be.

RELATED: DeVon Franklin On Why Hollywood Isn’t The Reason Keeping The Faith Is Hard [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Erica, Warryn Campbell Discuss Marriage, Sex & Health In Candid Panel [VIDEO]

Make sure you listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Warryn & Erica Campbell Explain Why Sex Is Better When You’re Married [VIDEO]

The Latest:

Ingrid Bohannon Speaks About Dating While Being Celibate [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com