Ingrid Bohannon Speaks About Dating While Being Celibate [EXCLUSIVE]

Get Up Erica
| 09.13.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Ingrid Bohannon is a writer and glam coach, who spoke about her book, “The C Word: Celibacy My 28-Year Journey.” Bohannon was married and then got a divorced and when coming out of her marriage quickly realized that the dating game had changed. She chose celibacy because it meant so much to her.

It has made her dating life a little harder because some men don’t want to hear that and are quite shocked when they realize how long it’s been. She also realized it can create fewer ling term relationships. Bohannon shared that a lot of young girls are teased about wanting to follow this lifestyle and because there is so much sex-driven content some believe this is how things need to be.

RELATED: DeVon Franklin On Why Hollywood Isn’t The Reason Keeping The Faith Is Hard [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Erica, Warryn Campbell Discuss Marriage, Sex & Health In Candid Panel [VIDEO]

Make sure you listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Warryn & Erica Campbell Explain Why Sex Is Better When You’re Married [VIDEO]

The Latest:

Erica Campbell at the Allstate Family Reunion Expo

Erica Campbell at the Allstate Family Reunion Expo

4 photos Launch gallery

Erica Campbell at the Allstate Family Reunion Expo

Continue reading Erica Campbell at the Allstate Family Reunion Expo

Erica Campbell at the Allstate Family Reunion Expo

Ingrid Bohannon Speaks About Dating While Being Celibate [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 1 week ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 3 weeks ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 3 weeks ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 1 month ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 3 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 3 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 4 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 4 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 4 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 4 months ago
05.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close