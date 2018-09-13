Erica Campbell spoke about having negative thoughts when carrying out different things in life. When you don’t align your thoughts with your actions you can’t move forward at times. Erica spoke about speaking life, but then talking about death.
She also remembered something a play director said which is about having an A, B and C plan. Erica then mentioned putting your all into the things you want and not thinking negatively about it. She also ended with a special quote saying, “All things are possible to them that believe.”
Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
Ericaism: Align Your Thoughts With Your Actions [EXCLUSIVE] was originally published on getuperica.com