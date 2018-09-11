Kirk Franklin Talks Working With Pop Singer Tori Kelly On Her Gospel Album

There aren’t many things that gospel megastar Kirk Franklin hasn’t accomplished.

However, when Pop singer Tori Kelly asked him to help her create her first gospel album, it ended up being new experience that lead to great music and a new friendship.

Franklin chatted with Willie Moore Jr. about what went into creating her album and what fans should expect.

Check out the full interview below.

 

 

Kirk Franklin Talks Working With Pop Singer Tori Kelly On Her Gospel Album was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

