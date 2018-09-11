Get your Kleenex out! GRIFF got beautiful gold balloons and went over to the hospital to surprise a fan of “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell.” He walked in singing with a big smile and she immediately began to cry.
She mentioned to GRIFF that she didn’t think he was coming because of his schedule, but he told her he was in town and could never forget her. GRIFF told some jokes to try and make her laugh, but tears of joy kept running down her face. We will continue to pray for this fan and her family.
“It’s such a long fun story how I know this young lady but I met her six years ago at our first “GRIFF” & Friends with West GEORGIA Cardiologist Dr Rouse and his wife … she just hit me last week to tell me she would be at the show … when I arrived her sister Took me to the side and said Nikki’s in the hospital will you FaceTime her? ABSOLUTELY … so I told her after the show I would come and get kicked out the hospital for being loud lol … her reaction is priceless. Laughter is good for your SOUL like a medicine,” he wrote on Instagram.
GRIFF On Stage At The 10th Annual Spirit Of Praise [PHOTOS]
GRIFF Surprises Fan Of “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” At Hospital [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com