Ericaism: Listen And Get Into Position [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 09.11.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Erica Campbell might not watch a lot of sports, but her message spoke about different positions people play in the game of baseball. She spoke about baseball and how in the game there is a pitcher, hitter and catcher. In order for the catcher to get the ball they must get in position.

Erica spoke about how God is throwing the ball to us, but we aren’t in position to catch it sometimes. He sets us up and then sometimes we aren’t prepared to receive what he has for us. Stop blaming other people and things on why you aren’t receiving these blessings God wants to give you, get prepared!

RELATED: Ericaism: I Appreciate People [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ericaism: Be Someone’s Pleasant Surprise [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Make sure you listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Ericaism: Don’t Lose Your Password [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

Erica Campbell at the Allstate Family Reunion Expo

Erica Campbell at the Allstate Family Reunion Expo

4 photos Launch gallery

Erica Campbell at the Allstate Family Reunion Expo

Continue reading Erica Campbell at the Allstate Family Reunion Expo

Erica Campbell at the Allstate Family Reunion Expo

Ericaism: Listen And Get Into Position [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 1 week ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 3 weeks ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 3 weeks ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 1 month ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 3 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 3 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 4 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 4 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 4 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 4 months ago
05.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close