Ericaism: Listen And Get Into Position [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell might not watch a lot of sports, but her message spoke about different positions people play in the game of baseball. She spoke about baseball and how in the game there is a pitcher, hitter and catcher. In order for the catcher to get the ball they must get in position.
Erica spoke about how God is throwing the ball to us, but we aren’t in position to catch it sometimes. He sets us up and then sometimes we aren’t prepared to receive what he has for us. Stop blaming other people and things on why you aren’t receiving these blessings God wants to give you, get prepared!
