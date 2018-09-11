Cities Of Raleigh & Durham Say You Don’t Need To Buy Up All Of The Bottled Water

1 reads Leave a comment
Live in Raleigh and worried that you can’t find bottled water ahead of Hurricane Florence? The city of Raleigh says you shouldn’t worry about it. See the video below.
Durham also wants people to know that they don’t have to go searching for bottled water.
