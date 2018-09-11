CLOSE
Cities Of Raleigh & Durham Say You Don’t Need To Buy Up All Of The Bottled Water

Live in Raleigh and worried that you can’t find bottled water ahead of Hurricane Florence? The city of Raleigh says you shouldn’t worry about it. See the video below.

 

Durham also wants people to know that they don’t have to go searching for bottled water.

 

 

Cities Of Raleigh & Durham Say You Don’t Need To Buy Up All Of The Bottled Water was originally published on foxync.com

