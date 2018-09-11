Cities Of Raleigh & Durham Say You Don’t Need To Buy Up All Of The Bottled Water

Continue reading Some People Are Not Happy With Bill Clinton At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral

Some People Are Not Happy With Bill Clinton At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral

Former President Bill Clinton has a complicated (and maybe generational) relationship with the Black community. He was once called the “first” Black president in part because he talked about his experiences in the Black church and played the saxophone on “The Aresenio Hall Show.” However, his policies, like the 1994 crime reform bill or the 1996 welfare reform act damaged Black communities for years. One could easily argue it’s part of the reason why Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election didn’t garner a huge amount of the Black vote like many expected. That’s why many were confused why Clinton’s presence was needed at Aretha Franklin‘s funeral on Friday. First, there was the lustful look he was giving pop singer Ariana Grande. https://twitter.com/TimRunsHisMouth/status/1035566822538571777 In case you missed it, here is a better shot: https://twitter.com/antbarberio1/status/1035565465572200448 Lucky she wasn’t wearing a blue dress… Then there was an incredibly long eulogy. https://twitter.com/cnnbrk/status/1035594540340506624 However, the strangest moment was him being introduced at the Queen of Soul’s funeral as America’s first Black president. Yep, people are still saying that — even though we already had a Black president. As you can imagine, Twitter decided to let have — and it wasn’t pretty.