Worried About Food In Your Freezer During The Hurricane? Here Are Tips To Keep The Food Safe

We all know what can happen during a hurricane. One of the biggest concerns is losing your power and having the food in your freezer go bad. Here are some tips to keep your items frozen as long as possible.

In the path of Hurricane Florence? Heavy rains may cause flooding & power loss that can compromise the safety of your food. It’s not too late to make sure your food stays safe! Actions you can take NOW before the storm hits: https://t.co/Pv2f4yEEST #HurricaneFlorence pic.twitter.com/mwzzFdHoro — USDA Food Safety (@USDAFoodSafety) September 11, 2018

Before a Storm

Prepare for unpredictable weather emergencies. Have these supplies on hand:

Thermometers in the freezer and refrigerator

Containers of ice to keep food cold or to melt if water supply is contaminated or unavailable

Coolers, frozen gel packs, and dry ice to keep refrigerated food at or below 40 F and frozen food at or below zero F if power is out for more than 4 hours

Bottled water

Nonperishable food high on shelves, in case of flood

Manual can opener

Bleach for disinfecting

During a Storm

Keep food at recommended temperatures. Keep in mind that perishable food such as meat, poultry, seafood, milk, and eggs not kept at recommended temperatures can make you sick—even if thoroughly cooked.

Do not eat or drink anything that has touched flood water, including food packed in non-metal containers.

How to make tap water safe to drink:

After a natural disaster, water may not be safe to drink. Area Health Departments will determine whether the tap water can be used for drinking. If the water is not potable or is questionable, then follow these directions:

Use bottled water that has not been exposed to flood waters if it is available. If you don’t have bottled water, you should boil water to make it safe. Boiling water will kill most types of disease-causing organisms that may be present. If the water is cloudy, filter it through clean cloths or allow it to settle, and draw off the clear water for boiling. Boil the water for one minute, let it cool, and store it in clean containers with covers. If you can’t boil water, you can disinfect it using household bleach. Bleach will kill some, but not all, types of disease-causing organisms that may be in the water. If the water is cloudy, filter it through clean cloths or allow it to settle, and draw off the clear water for disinfection. Add 1/8 teaspoon (or 8 drops) of unscented household (5.25% concentration) liquid bleach for each gallon of water, stir it well and let it stand for 30 minutes before you use it. Store disinfected water in clean containers with covers. If you have a well that has been flooded, the water should be tested and disinfected after flood waters recede. If you suspect that your well may be contaminated, contact your local or state health department or agriculture extension agent for specific advice.

After a Storm

If water supply is still unsafe, boil water or use bottled water.

Once power is restored, check the temperature inside your refrigerator and freezer. You can safely eat or refreeze food in the freezer if it is below 40 F.

If your freezer does not include a thermometer, then check the temperature of each food item. If the item still contains ice crystals or is at or below 40 F, you can safely refreeze it.

Discard any perishable food—for example, meat, poultry, fish, eggs, milk—that has been in a refrigerator or freezer at or above 40 F 2 hours or more.

When in doubt, throw it out.

Find more food safety tips from the USDA here.

