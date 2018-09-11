CLOSE
Hurricane Florence Shelter Information

Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

Shelters are opening their doors to those who are evacuating to safer areas during the storm.  These centers ask that you please bring any personal items they may need like bedding, medications, hygiene items, and more.

Wake County

Wake County residents who have non-emergency questions should contact officials at (919) 856-7044.

Johnston County

The Johnston County Emergency Operations Center has designated three shelters for hurricane relief, which will open on Wednesday at 8:00 p.m.

  • North Johnston Middle School

    435 Oil Company Road

    Micro, NC 27555

  • Benson Middle School

    1600 North Wall Street

    Benson, NC 27504

  • West Johnston High School (pet-friendly; pets can’t roam free)

    3935 Raleigh Road

    Benson, NC 27504

Sampson County

Shelters in Sampson County will be open started at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

  • Clinton High School

    340 Indian Town Road, Clinton

  • Union Elementary School

    10400 Taylors Bridge Highway, Clinton

  • Hobbton Middle School

    12081 Hobbton Highway, Newton Grove

  • Midway High School

    15274 Spivey’s Corner Highway, Dunn

  • Lakewood High School

    245 Lakewood School Road, Salemburg

New Hanover County

A shelter in New Hanover County will open at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

  • Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School

    2600 Rock Quarry Rd, Raleigh, NC 27610

 

Click on ABC11 to read more and get needed numbers.

