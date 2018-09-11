Hurricane Florence Shelter Information

Shelters are opening their doors to those who are evacuating to safer areas during the storm. These centers ask that you please bring any personal items they may need like bedding, medications, hygiene items, and more.
Wake County
Wake County residents who have non-emergency questions should contact officials at (919) 856-7044.
Johnston County
The Johnston County Emergency Operations Center has designated three shelters for hurricane relief, which will open on Wednesday at 8:00 p.m.
- North Johnston Middle School
435 Oil Company Road
Micro, NC 27555
- Benson Middle School
1600 North Wall Street
Benson, NC 27504
- West Johnston High School (pet-friendly; pets can’t roam free)
3935 Raleigh Road
Benson, NC 27504
Sampson County
Shelters in Sampson County will be open started at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.
- Clinton High School
340 Indian Town Road, Clinton
- Union Elementary School
10400 Taylors Bridge Highway, Clinton
- Hobbton Middle School
12081 Hobbton Highway, Newton Grove
- Midway High School
15274 Spivey’s Corner Highway, Dunn
- Lakewood High School
245 Lakewood School Road, Salemburg
New Hanover County
A shelter in New Hanover County will open at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
- Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School
2600 Rock Quarry Rd, Raleigh, NC 27610
