CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

Raleigh Grocery Stores and Gas Stations are Packed This Week

2 reads
Leave a comment

Across the state store shelves are being cleared as people stock up on food, water, batteries and other supplies.

At the Food Lion on Strickland Road in Raleigh, employees expect a flood of shoppers Tuesday.

According to WRAL News, Food Lion employees say that as soon as two large shipments of water were put down Monday, they were gone in minutes. Other popular items with shoppers have been canned goods, potato chips, juices and snacks. Other grocery stores are having the same experience as they are packed with people as well.

At Costco, drivers sat in long lines to get gas not just for their cars but also to be able to fuel their generators. People also waited in the hot sun to fill up their propane tanks in case they lose electricity during the storm.

Many gas stations around the area are reportedly running out of gas as people continue to prepare for Hurricane Florence.

Click here for more information

Text “LIGHT” To 37890 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE The Light On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

Food; GroceryStore; Storm; Weather; HurricaneFlorence;

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 1 week ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 3 weeks ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 3 weeks ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 1 month ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 3 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 3 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 4 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 4 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 4 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 4 months ago
05.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close