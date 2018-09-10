Football season officially kicked off last Thursday, but not in GRIFF’s mind. His Oakland Raiders play tonight and he mentioned now the season has begun. GRIFF thinks his team will have a great season and can’t wait to watch it.
He also spoke about the US Open where Naomi Osaka beat Serena Williams. GRIFF believes that she was crushing Serena and loves the fact that she won. He also spoke about the Pittsburg Steelers, who tied with the Cleveland Browns.
GRIFF’s Prayer For The Oakland Raiders [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com