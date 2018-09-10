GRIFF’s Prayer For The Oakland Raiders [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

09.10.18
Football season officially kicked off last Thursday, but not in GRIFF’s mind. His Oakland Raiders play tonight and he mentioned now the season has begun. GRIFF thinks his team will have a great season and can’t wait to watch it.

He also spoke about the US Open where Naomi Osaka beat Serena Williams. GRIFF believes that she was crushing Serena and loves the fact that she won. He also spoke about the Pittsburg Steelers, who tied with the Cleveland Browns.

In today’s trifling news, the French Tennis Federation president, 60-year-old Bernard Giudicelli, has banned Serena Williams‘ catsuit  from the French Open. Giudicelli said in an interview with Tennis Magazine’s 500th edition, “I believe we have sometimes gone too far. Serena’s outfit this year, for example, would no longer be accepted. You have to respect the game and the place.” Twitter is obviously outraged by the decision, which is clearly racism and sexism. See the reactions below:

