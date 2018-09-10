Tips For Using Generators During Storm

0 reads Leave a comment
Generators have been flying out of the hardware stores. So if you plan to use a generator, here are a few tips you may want to know and use. Compliments of our friends at ABC11
- Use generators outside of the home in well-ventilated areas
- Keep them at least five feet from all doors, windows, and vent openings
- Never use a generator in a garage, even with the door open
- Make sure the exhaust is directed away from your home an install carbon monoxide alarms
- Never refuel a generator when it is hot
- Store fuel outside
- If you are using a generator to power your entire home, make sure an electrician installs it properly
Source: ABC11.com
