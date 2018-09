The Governor has issued a “state of emergency” and now evacuations have been ordered as Hurricane Florence reaches the status of a Category 3 storm.

All visitors and residents of Hatteras Island have been ordered to evacuate today at 12noon… while other areas of Dare County go into effect tomorrow/Tuesday at 7:00 a.m.

Many areas in North Carolina could receive up to 10 inches of rain.

Read more at ABC11.com

