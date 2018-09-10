Love Talking: Teach Your Kids How To Love Themselves And Love God [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 09.10.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Wowzy Campbell joined Erica Campbell to talk about how love makes him feel. He mentioned that in relation to hanging out with friends love makes him feel like he’s not left out or alone. Erica and Warryn Campbell are raising him to be a family man, a man of God as well as a strong person.

Erica mentioned that sometimes the world tries to beat up our children, but we must build them up at home. Instill confidence in them so that they can carry on in this world. Remember to let them know that God loves them and so do you everyday.

RELATED: Love Talking: You Can Love Again After Divorce [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Love Talking: Do All You Do In Love [EXCLUSIVE]

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Love Talking: Unrealistic Expectations [EXCLUSIVE]

The Latest:

The Campbells, We're The Campbells

Meet The Stars Of "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]

9 photos Launch gallery

Meet The Stars Of "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Meet The Stars Of “We’re The Campbells” [PHOTOS]

Meet The Stars Of "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]

Love Talking: Teach Your Kids How To Love Themselves And Love God [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 6 days ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 3 weeks ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 3 weeks ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 1 month ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 2 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 3 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 4 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 4 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 4 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 4 months ago
05.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close