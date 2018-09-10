Love Talking: Teach Your Kids How To Love Themselves And Love God [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Wowzy Campbell joined Erica Campbell to talk about how love makes him feel. He mentioned that in relation to hanging out with friends love makes him feel like he’s not left out or alone. Erica and Warryn Campbell are raising him to be a family man, a man of God as well as a strong person.

Erica mentioned that sometimes the world tries to beat up our children, but we must build them up at home. Instill confidence in them so that they can carry on in this world. Remember to let them know that God loves them and so do you everyday.

