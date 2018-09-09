Scripture For The Week “God Has The Plan”

| 09.09.18
Jeremiah 29:11 (NIV)

For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the LORD, “plans to prosper you and not harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

Explanation:

We’re all encouraged by a leader who stirs us to move and who will be with us all the way. God is that kind of leader. He knows the future, and his plans for us are good and full of hope. As long as God, who knows the future, provides our agenda and goes with us as we fulfill his mission, we can have boundless hope. This does not mean that we will be spared pain, suffering, or hardship, but it does mean that God will see us through to a glorious conclusion.

