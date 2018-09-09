According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Florence spinning some 1,500 miles from North Carolina’s Outer Banks, is forecast to be a dangerous major hurricane near the southeast coast turning into a hurricane by midweek.
https://twitter.com/StewartABC11/status/1038733901294915585
courtesy WTVD
The governors of both Carolinas have declared a state of emergency for each of their states. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency Friday evening, saying it’s “too early” to know where the storm will go. Residents should take time out this weekend and prepare for a possible natural disaster.
To stay prepared, be sure to have a hurricane kit ready.
Must Read:
He’s Baaaack…Former President Obama Rips Trump In Powerful New Speech
All Eyes On Florence Expected To Be Hurricane Off NC Coast was originally published on foxync.com