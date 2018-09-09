CLOSE
Local
All Eyes On Florence Expected To Be Hurricane Off NC Coast

Hurricane Seen from Space

According to the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Florence spinning some 1,500 miles from North Carolina’s Outer Banks, is forecast to be a dangerous major hurricane near the southeast coast turning into a hurricane by midweek.

https://twitter.com/StewartABC11/status/1038733901294915585

The governors of both Carolinas have declared a state of emergency for each of their states. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency Friday evening, saying it’s “too early” to know where the storm will go. Residents should take time out this weekend and prepare for a possible natural disaster.

To stay prepared, be sure to have a hurricane kit ready.

All Eyes On Florence Expected To Be Hurricane Off NC Coast was originally published on foxync.com

