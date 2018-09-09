Sunday School Review “God Created Plants and Animals”

THIS SUNDAY SCHOOL OVERVIEW FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS OF THE LESSON EACH WEEK. BIBLICAL TRANSLATIONS WILL VARY, BUT THE MAIN RESOURCE WILL BE THE TOWNSEND PRESS SUNDAY SCHOOL COMMENTARY, 98th EDITION. THIS FEATURE IS DESIGNED TO BE OF HELP TO THOSE WHO CANNOT ATTEND THEIR LOCAL CHURCH AND/OR SUNDAY SCHOOL.

Lesson Title: GOD CREATED PLANTS AND ANIMALS Adult/Young Adult Topic: Turn On the Lights! Printed Text: Genesis 1:14-25

Key Verses: Genesis 1:14 – NIV And God said, “Let there be lights in the vault of the sky to separate the day from the night, and let them serve a signs to mark sacred times, and days and years.”

UNIFYING LESSON PRINCIPLE: People’s life experiences sometimes lead them to question whether the universe is ordered or unpredictably chaotic. How do the diverse parts of nature work together? Genesis 1 shares that God brought order to the universe He made, establishing the heavenly bodies and filling the sea, sky, and land with diverse and abundant life.

CONCLUDING REFLECTION: Today’s lesson focuses on the God who created the sun, moon, stars, plants, animals, and the fish of sea reminding us that God is not totally preoccupied with humans. God has a relation with the rest of His creation. Humans are to delight in these as God did. To observe and study the majestic framework of the universe should lift and inspire our spirits. To stand in silence and watch the sunrise, or to walk out under the immense silence of the stars, should fill us with a sense of awe and wonder at the greatness of the creator, God!

PRAYER: God of creation, we honor and praise your name. Thank you for being not just the Creator, but most of all, our Father. In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen.

