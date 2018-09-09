Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank Him for all He has done. Philippians 4:6 NLT
Names listed here are prayer requests called in to Sunday Morning Inspirations. To place your name or someone you would like us to pray for on the list, you may call Sunday morning – 314-969-0955, or email Evangelist Mary Tillman at mtillman@radio-one.com
All sick, shut-in and bereaved families
Bentley’s Extended Care Residents
Families & Victims of Police Brutality
Victims of Sexual Harassment/Terrorist/Murderers
MO Veterans Home Residents
One Way Mission
Homeless and Misfortunate
Police Chief John Hayden
Residents @ Friendly Temple Apts
Family of Sister Maybelle Wade
Family of Yvonne Pitts (Detroit)
Family of Aretha Franklin
Family of Deacon Keith W
Jerusalem MBC
Wanda C
Demetria
Greta N
Johnnie C
Brian N
Baby Faith
Bro Wiggins
Sister January
Pamela T
Ashley B
Janie
DeNora
Sherry M
Betty T
Chasity C
Lisa E
Rev & Mrs Duvall
Deacon Clarence G
Mother Ruby Mae Matthews
Mother Mattie V
Mother Mary W
Prayer Requests “God Will Hear and Answer Prayer” was originally published on 955thelou.com