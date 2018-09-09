CLOSE
Local
Home > Local

Prayer Requests “God Will Hear and Answer Prayer”

1 reads
Leave a comment

Don’t worry about anything; instead, pray about everything. Tell God what you need, and thank Him for all He has done. Philippians 4:6 NLT

Names listed here are prayer requests called in to Sunday Morning Inspirations. To place your name or someone you would like us to pray for on the list, you may call Sunday morning – 314-969-0955, or email Evangelist Mary Tillman at mtillman@radio-one.com 

All sick, shut-in and bereaved families

Bentley’s Extended Care Residents

Families & Victims of Police Brutality

Victims of Sexual Harassment/Terrorist/Murderers

MO Veterans Home Residents

One Way Mission

Homeless and Misfortunate

Police Chief John Hayden

Residents @ Friendly Temple Apts

Family of Sister Maybelle Wade

Family of Yvonne Pitts (Detroit)

Family of Aretha Franklin

Family of Deacon Keith W

Jerusalem MBC

Wanda C

Demetria

Greta N

Johnnie C

Brian N

Baby Faith

Bro Wiggins

Sister January

Pamela T

Ashley B

Janie

DeNora

Sherry M

Betty T

Chasity C

Lisa E

Rev & Mrs Duvall

Deacon Clarence G

Mother Ruby Mae Matthews

Mother Mattie V

Mother Mary W

 

 

 

Prayer Requests “God Will Hear and Answer Prayer” was originally published on 955thelou.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 6 days ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 3 weeks ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 3 weeks ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 1 month ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 2 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 3 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 4 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 4 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 4 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 4 months ago
05.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close