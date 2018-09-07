GRIFF’s Prayer For Other Actors That Deserve To Get Work [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 09.07.18
There has been a lot of talk about Geoffrey Owens from “The Cosby Show.” A picture of him working at Trader Joe’s surfaced and since then he’s been offered a job by Tyler Perry. GRIFF wanted to talk about other actors/actresses that he would like to see on television again.

He mentioned Jaleel White from “Family Matters,” as well as Jospeh Marcel from “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” GRIFF also would love to see Dawn Lewis from “A Different World” work on a television show as well. Maybe we will see them soon on television.

