Faith Walking: God Is Here And I Didn’t Even Know It [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Do you ever get distracted? Erica Campbell spoke about a story in the Bible where God was near the disciples and they missed him. Sometimes we are so involved with our phones, work and other things and miss that God is right in our presence.
He can reach us wherever we are. If you are ready to receive him you won’t let the distractions get in the way. Don’t miss the opportunity to get closer to God. Erica encourages us all to stop being so distracted.
"We're The Campbells" Los Angeles Screening [PHOTOS]
