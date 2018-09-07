Ericaism: I Appreciate People [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 09.07.18
Erica Campbell was at the Allstate Family Reunion and had a wonderful time. She had the opportunity to not only talk in a panel, but have a booth with her hair products as well as sing at the gospel concert. Erica looked at all the fans and was just overwhelmed with so much joy.

Fans got the opportunity to talk with her about how much they love the show and Erica’s music. She mentioned that if it wasn’t for God she wouldn’t be in this position. Erica thanked God and everyone for the support and appreciates everything people have done.

