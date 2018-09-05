Gospel music has found plenty of major superstars waiting in the wings. Just as Detroit has fostered a number of gospel superstars through collaboration, so has gospel in general. Here’s a list of some of gospel’s biggest names, who used to be background singers for other major acts.

RELATED: David Mann Delivers A Prayer For His Neck, Back & Knees [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Isaac Carree On What Happens To Artists Who Don’t Learn The Business [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

For example, Tamela Mann sang background for the one and only Kirk Franklin before starting a label with her husband David Mann in 2005. Gene Moore sung background for Kim Burrell before he embarked on solo success. See a few more gospel greats who stepped into their own spotlight.

7 Gospel Singers Who Went From Background To The Spotlight was originally published on praisehouston.com