CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

7 Gospel Singers Who Went From Background To The Spotlight

0 reads
Leave a comment

Gospel music has found plenty of major superstars waiting in the wings. Just as Detroit has fostered a number of gospel superstars through collaboration, so has gospel in general. Here’s a list of some of gospel’s biggest names, who used to be background singers for other major acts.

RELATED: David Mann Delivers A Prayer For His Neck, Back & Knees [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Isaac Carree On What Happens To Artists Who Don’t Learn The Business [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

For example, Tamela Mann sang background for the one and only Kirk Franklin before starting a label with her husband David Mann in 2005. Gene Moore sung background for Kim Burrell before he embarked on solo success. See a few more gospel greats who stepped into their own spotlight.

The Tonight Show with Jay Leno - Season 5

7 Gospel Singers Who Went From Singing Background To Going Solo

7 photos Launch gallery

7 Gospel Singers Who Went From Singing Background To Going Solo

Continue reading 7 Gospel Singers Who Went From Singing Background To Going Solo

7 Gospel Singers Who Went From Singing Background To Going Solo

7 Gospel Singers Who Went From Background To The Spotlight was originally published on praisehouston.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 days ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 2 weeks ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 2 weeks ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 1 month ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 2 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 3 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 3 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 4 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 4 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 4 months ago
05.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close