Gospel music has found plenty of major superstars waiting in the wings. Just as Detroit has fostered a number of gospel superstars through collaboration, so has gospel in general. Here’s a list of some of gospel’s biggest names, who used to be background singers for other major acts.
RELATED: David Mann Delivers A Prayer For His Neck, Back & Knees [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Isaac Carree On What Happens To Artists Who Don’t Learn The Business [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
For example, Tamela Mann sang background for the one and only Kirk Franklin before starting a label with her husband David Mann in 2005. Gene Moore sung background for Kim Burrell before he embarked on solo success. See a few more gospel greats who stepped into their own spotlight.
7 Gospel Singers Who Went From Singing Background To Going Solo
7 Gospel Singers Who Went From Singing Background To Going Solo
1. David and Tamela MannSource:Getty 1 of 7
2. Isaac CarreeSource:Getty 2 of 7
3. Todd DulaneySource:Getty 3 of 7
4. Gene MooreSource:Getty 4 of 7
5. Sharon AnnSource:Publicity 5 of 7
6. Candy WestSource:Getty 6 of 7
7. Jermaine DollySource:courtesy of Jermaine Dolly 7 of 7
7 Gospel Singers Who Went From Background To The Spotlight was originally published on praisehouston.com