Bishop Bryan J. Pierce Speaks On Why He Decided To Record An Album [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Bishop Bryan J. Pierce joined “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” to speak about his album ‘Glory’ live and so much more. People always wanted him to record and album, but Pierce mentioned that he didn’t know if that was ideal. He would sing from the pulpit and talked about the day Tasha Cobbs-Leonard approached him about an album.

He was hesitant, but as the process began he loved every minute of it. Every time he sings the song ‘Glory’ it creates a different atmosphere in his church. Pierce also loved the fact that the album is live and it’s creating an opening for God to speak to people.

