Bishop Bryan J. Pierce joined “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” to speak about his album ‘Glory’ live and so much more. People always wanted him to record and album, but Pierce mentioned that he didn’t know if that was ideal. He would sing from the pulpit and talked about the day Tasha Cobbs-Leonard approached him about an album.
He was hesitant, but as the process began he loved every minute of it. Every time he sings the song ‘Glory’ it creates a different atmosphere in his church. Pierce also loved the fact that the album is live and it’s creating an opening for God to speak to people.
RELATED: WARD GIRLS: L.E. Is Building A Musical Empire On The Foundation Of Her Family Church
RELATED: Watch: Koryn Hawthorne Releases Music Video For “Won’t He Do It”
Make sure you listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.
RELATED: Jekalyn Carr “It’s Yours!” [NEW MUSIC]
The Latest:
- Faith Walking: Laughter Is Good Like A Medicine [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
- #NYFWNOIR: Why We’re Tired Of Celebrating The Bare Minimum In The Fashion Industry
- Bishop Bryan J. Pierce Speaks On Why He Decided To Record An Album [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
- Chicago Cop Who Killed Laquan McDonald Finally Faces Justice
- #NYFWNOIR: LeBron James Works With Black Women To Release His Latest Shoe Collaboration
- Tyler Perry Offers Geoffrey Owens A Job On This Hit OWN Show
- Black Students Shut Down By Some Colleges Over Activism, Study Says
- Nike To Run Their New Colin Kaepernick Ad During The NFL Opener Thursday Night [WATCH]
- Andrew Gillum Fires Back At Trump-Supported Opponent Over FBI Investigation
- Nope! Clayton Woman Finds Black Widow Spider In Her Grapes
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]
12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]
1. Marvin Winans1 of 12
2. William Murphy2 of 12
3. Jason Nelson3 of 12
4. Deitrick Haddon4 of 12
5. Travis Greene5 of 12
6. Warryn Campbell6 of 12
7. Kim Burrell7 of 12
8. Charles Jenkins8 of 12
9. Marvin Sapp9 of 12
10. Smokie Norful10 of 12
11. William McDowell11 of 12
12. Shirley Caesar12 of 12
Bishop Bryan J. Pierce Speaks On Why He Decided To Record An Album [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on getuperica.com