Bishop Bryan J. Pierce Speaks On Why He Decided To Record An Album [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Get Up Erica
| 09.05.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Bishop Bryan J. Pierce joined “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” to speak about his album ‘Glory’ live and so much more. People always wanted him to record and album, but Pierce mentioned that he didn’t know if that was ideal. He would sing from the pulpit and talked about the day Tasha Cobbs-Leonard approached him about an album.

He was hesitant, but as the process began he loved every minute of it. Every time he sings the song ‘Glory’ it creates a different atmosphere in his church. Pierce also loved the fact that the album is live and it’s creating an opening for God to speak to people.

RELATED: WARD GIRLS: L.E. Is Building A Musical Empire On The Foundation Of Her Family Church

RELATED: Watch: Koryn Hawthorne Releases Music Video For “Won’t He Do It”

Make sure you listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Jekalyn Carr “It’s Yours!” [NEW MUSIC]

The Latest:

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

12 photos Launch gallery

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

Continue reading 12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

12 Gospel Artists Who Are Also Pastors [PHOTOS]

Here’s a list of gospel singers/producers who literally practice what they preach…

Bishop Bryan J. Pierce Speaks On Why He Decided To Record An Album [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 days ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 2 weeks ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 2 weeks ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 1 month ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 2 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 3 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 3 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 4 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 4 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 4 months ago
05.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close