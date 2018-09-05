Faith Walking: Laughter Is Good Like A Medicine [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 09.05.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Erica Campbell is talking about your emotional state and how it’s a choice. She mentioned that how we feel is based upon what we think. Erica wants us to change our spirits.

The word of God when we read it can bring us joy and gospel music can lift your spirits. She wants us to deal with the pain, find the issue and reach that joy. Cheerful hearts is what it’s all about and we can get to it with the help of God.

RELATED: Faith Walking: Good Ol’ Christian Perspective [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Faith Walking: God Can Bless You Immediately [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Listen to “Get Up! Mornings with Erica Campbell” 6am ET.

RELATED: Faith Walking: Master Manipulators Are Everywhere [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Latest:

The Campbells, We're The Campbells

Meet The Stars Of "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]

9 photos Launch gallery

Meet The Stars Of "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Meet The Stars Of “We’re The Campbells” [PHOTOS]

Meet The Stars Of "We're The Campbells" [PHOTOS]

Faith Walking: Laughter Is Good Like A Medicine [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 days ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 2 weeks ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 2 weeks ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 1 month ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 2 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 3 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 3 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 4 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 4 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 4 months ago
05.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close