Faith Walking: Laughter Is Good Like A Medicine [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Erica Campbell is talking about your emotional state and how it’s a choice. She mentioned that how we feel is based upon what we think. Erica wants us to change our spirits.

The word of God when we read it can bring us joy and gospel music can lift your spirits. She wants us to deal with the pain, find the issue and reach that joy. Cheerful hearts is what it’s all about and we can get to it with the help of God.

