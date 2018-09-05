Don’t Miss The Knightdale Arts & Education Festival This Weekend With Lakeside Performing!

Knightdale’s annual K-Fest Arts and Education Festival will be held on Saturday, September 8th. Come enjoy local artists, musicians, educational vendors and many more throughout the day. Children will enjoy taking part in hands on activities as well as have some fun in inflatables. Food trucks, local performers, artists, and closer to time we will announce the feature major recording artists!!

Understanding that education is the pathway to success, the mission of the Knightdale Education Festival is to connect community members with local non-profits, educational, wellness and cultural arts opportunities they may not otherwise be exposed to. This collaborative effort of community partners plays an important role in strengthening the educational component in Knightdale and Eastern Wake County.

Knightdale Arts and Education Fest (formally known as K-Fest)

Date: September 8th, 2018

Time: 1pm – 8pm

Location: Knightdale Station Park, on-site parking available

A special thanks to key partners, education partners, community partners, sponsors, performers & attendees for making the Knightdale Education Festival a success.

S.T.E.A.M.

This year, K-Fest will focus on the elements of S.T.E.A.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art & Math). Vendors will provide interactive activities for participants to have an enriched festival experience. S.T.E.A.M. is a “movement championed by Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) and widely adopted by institutions, corporations and individuals.” Click here for more information on S.T.E.A.M.

1:00-1:20 Imagine Circus Hoop Jam

1:30-1:45 Imagine Circus Show #1

1:45-1:55 Imagine Circus Photo Op / Meet & Greet

2:00-2:30 Imagine Circus Hoop Jam

2:10-2:30 Imagine Circus Stilt Walkers

2:35-2:55 Enloe Jazz Ensemble

3:00-3:15 Imagine Circus Show #2

3:15-3:30 Imagine Circus Photo Op / Meet & Greet

4:05-4:30 Cynthia Jones – Gospel Group

3:30-4:15 Imagine Circus Hoop Jam

3:45-4:15 Imagine Circus Stilt Walkers

4:45-5:00 Imagine Circus Show #3

5:00-5:15 Imagine Circus Photo Op / Meet & Greet

5:20-5:45 Rebellion – Latino Group

5:45-6:00 Knightdale High School Band to Main Stage

6:05-6:15 Scholarship Presentations 1-6

6:15-7:15 Luther Re-Lives

7:15-7:25 Scholarship Presentations 7-15

7:30-9:00 Lakeside

