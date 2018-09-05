1 reads Leave a comment
According to ABC 11, Carlos Andres Espinoza, 19, and Brandon Gilmore Johnson, 37, were both arrested and charged after sharing a woman’s private cell phone photos. The victim had taken her cell phone to the Batteries Plus Bulbs on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh to have it repaired.
According to the police report, the two men are charged with disclosing private images of an adult.
Buzzed Bey: 11 Times Beyoncé Looked Lit
11 photos Launch gallery
Buzzed Bey: 11 Times Beyoncé Looked Lit
1. Basketball BuzzedSource:Splash News 1 of 11
2. When you stand up too fast and don’t realize how tipsy you areSource:Splash News 2 of 11
3. When your friend offers to take photos of you after the club.Source:Getty 3 of 11
4. Drunk In LoveSource:Getty 4 of 11
5. Yacht BuzzedSource:Splash News 5 of 11
6. Bound To Be BuzzedSource:Splash News 6 of 11
7. Beer BuzzedSource:Splash News 7 of 11
8. No Pics PleaseSource:Splash News 8 of 11
9. All smilesSource:Splash News 9 of 11
10. Beach BuzzedSource:Splash News 10 of 11
11. Behind the gorgeous smile is a woman turnt.Source:Splash News 11 of 11
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
Raleigh Cell Phone Repairmen Arrested After Sharing Woman’s Private Photos was originally published on foxync.com
comments – add yours