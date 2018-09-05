Raleigh Cell Phone Repairmen Arrested After Sharing Woman’s Private Photos

According to ABC 11, Carlos Andres Espinoza, 19, and Brandon Gilmore Johnson, 37, were both arrested and charged after sharing a woman’s private cell phone photos. The victim had taken her cell phone to the Batteries Plus Bulbs on Glenwood Avenue in Raleigh to have it repaired.

According to the police report, the two men are charged with disclosing private images of an adult.

