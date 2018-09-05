CLOSE
Inspiration
Home > Inspiration

Hero Siblings Save Couple, 11-Day Old Baby From Sinking Car [Video]

1 reads
Leave a comment

A brother and sister team in Florida are being hailed as heroes after saving the lives young parents and their 11-day-old baby from a sinking car.

According to Fox 13, a vehicle sideswiped Thomas and Diana Windsor’s car in a hit-and-run on Friday. The car rolled over and landed in a retention pond.

Aaron Allen and his sister Jolisa Jones were right behind the Windsors in their Ashley Furniture Store Delivery Truck. “I’m pretty sure they were just as scared, and I was shocked,” Allen told Fox 13, “the first thing I could do was to spring into action.”

Allen and Jones rolled the car over on its side and broke the windshield to rescue the family. Both Allen and Jones suffered injures to their hands during the rescue, reports Fox 13, but the parents and baby were not hurt.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Hero Siblings Save Couple, 11-Day Old Baby From Sinking Car [Video] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Aretha Franklin - FEATURED IMAGE
Aretha Franklin’s Family Says Eulogy Was Offensive
 2 days ago
09.05.18
RECALL: Vornado Electric Space Heater
 2 weeks ago
08.22.18
Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty Charged With 8 Counts
 2 weeks ago
08.21.18
[VIDEO] Dog Steals Gopro Camera And Records While…
 1 month ago
07.30.18
Chocolate Glazed Comes Back To Krispy Kreme
 2 months ago
06.28.18
Baptist Leader Paige Patterson Has Been Fired
 3 months ago
05.31.18
Tragic Loss to Mental Illness Sparks Hope
 3 months ago
05.29.18
Santa Fe High School Gun Man Has Been…
 4 months ago
05.18.18
Honoring Vets at the 5th Annual Carolina’s Veteran’s…
 4 months ago
05.19.18
Study Shows Nearly Half Of US Families Struggle…
 4 months ago
05.17.18
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close