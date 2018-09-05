Hero Siblings Save Couple, 11-Day Old Baby From Sinking Car [Video]

A brother and sister team in Florida are being hailed as heroes after saving the lives young parents and their 11-day-old baby from a sinking car.

According to Fox 13, a vehicle sideswiped Thomas and Diana Windsor’s car in a hit-and-run on Friday. The car rolled over and landed in a retention pond.

Aaron Allen and his sister Jolisa Jones were right behind the Windsors in their Ashley Furniture Store Delivery Truck. “I’m pretty sure they were just as scared, and I was shocked,” Allen told Fox 13, “the first thing I could do was to spring into action.”

Allen and Jones rolled the car over on its side and broke the windshield to rescue the family. Both Allen and Jones suffered injures to their hands during the rescue, reports Fox 13, but the parents and baby were not hurt.

